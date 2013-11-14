kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Danny Glover weiß, wie man "langsam stirbt". Etwa durch Öl-Katastrophen. Der US-Schauspieler, der als Kämpfer für soziale Rechte gilt, engagiert sich derzeit für die Kampagne "Dirty Hand" ("Schmutzige Hand").

Strafe aber halbiert
11/14/2013

Ecuador: Chevron muss wegen Ölabfällen büßen

Ein Gericht verurteilte den US-Ölgiganten zu einer Geldstrafe von 9,51 Mrd. Dollar - Jahrzehnte nach der Zerstörung im Amazonas-Gebiet.

von Stefan Hofer

| Stand: 11/14/2013, 11:15