Auf Platz zehn der wertvollsten Marken der Welt sehen die Experten von Interbrand die Automarke Toyota mit einem Wert von 35,3 Milliarden Dollar. Die deutschen Konkurrenten Mercedes, BMW und Volkswagen liegen nur auf den Plätzen elf, zwölf und 34.

Interbrand-Ranking
09/30/2013

Apple löst Coca Cola als wertvollste Marke ab

Interbrand sieht eine Wachablöse an der Spitze. Der Getränkeriese wird außerdem von Google überholt.

| Stand: 09/30/2013, 12:33