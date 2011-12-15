Die teuersten Auktionen der Welt
Von Briefmarken, Brillianten und den teuersten Bordeauxs.
Der Apple-Gründungsvertrag.
APThis undated photo released by Christies auction house Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006, shows actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film, "Breakfast at Tiffanys." The black dress she is wearing will be offered at auction Dec. 5, 2006 at Christies in London. (AP Pho
dapdSothebys employee Mary Engleheart poses for photographs with a volume of a copy of Audubons Birds of America showing a flamingo at the auction houses premises in London, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010. The book, in the double elephant folio size of 97 x 65cm,
dapdIn this Nov. 21, 2011 photo, Robert Peck, senior fellow of the Academy of Natural Sciences, and curator of Art and Artifacts, turns a page in a bound folio of John James Aududons "The Birds of America," published from 1827ñ1838, at the Academy of Nat
dapdARCHIV: Model Sandra steht im Hof des Schlosses Hugenpoet in Essen neben einem Bugatti Typ 57 SC Atlantic aus dem Jahr 1937 (Foto vom 27.03.07). Der 29. Januar 1886 gilt als offizieller Geburtstag des Automobils: An diesem Tag meldete Carl Benz seinen
dapdThis image undated released by Metropolis Collectibles shows the June, 1938 cover of Action Comics. The issue, featuring the first appearance of Superman, goes up for auction on Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, and is expected to surpass the $1.5 million record
APA gloved hand displays the 2009 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle Gold Coin, at the United States Mint in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2009. The mint used digital technology to produce the newly issued coin which is a modern version of Augustus Saint-Gau
Die teuerste Gitarre der Welt.
Die teuerste Skulptur der Welt.
Gursky
APA/WESTLICHT AUCTIONAPA4173724-2 - 28052011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT KI - Mit 1,32 Mio. Euro erzielte am Samstag, 28. Mai 2011, bei der 19. WestLicht-Kamera-Auktion in Wien eine extrem seltene Vorserien-Leica aus dem Jahr 1923 einen neuen Weltre
APBotlles of 1799 and 1825 from a lot of 70 "Four Centuries of Chateau Lafite Rothschild" bottles, ranging from 1799 to 2003, are seen during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 24, 2010. The lot is expected to fetch between US$125,000 and US
EPAepa02620428 A handout picture released by Tate Modern Museum Press Office on 07 March 2011 shows two Museum employees adjusting on a wall the painting entitled Nude, Green Leaves and Bust 1932 by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso at the Tate Modern Museum i
REUTERSAustralian jockey Craig Williams (R) riding Dunaden races past French jockey Thierry Jarnet (L) riding Silver Pond to win the Hong Kong Vase as part of the Hong Kong International Races at Shatin race track in Hong Kong December 11, 2011. Silver Po
Die teuerste URL der Welt.
dapdAn auction house worker holds a ring with the Sun Drop Diamond, 110.03 carat pear-shaped Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond, which according to the house is the most impressive and largest diamond ever to come to auction, in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011. So
Treskilling