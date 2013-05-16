kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

In this April 16, 1947 photo, refineries and oil storage tanks at the Monsanto Chemical Company burn in the waterfront area in Texas City, Texas. Exactly 66 years ago this week, what remains the nation's worst industrial disaster occurred when a series of explosions rocked the huge waterfront petrochemical complex at Texas City, south of Houston. At least 576 people were killed and 5,000 injured. (AP Photo)

© Deleted - 574239

Katastrophen
05/16/2013

Die größten Industriedesaster

Im April starben beim Einsturz einer Textilfabrik in Bangladesch mehr als tausend Menschen. Kein Einzelfall, wie ein Rückblick zeigt.

von Stefan Hofer, Nicole Kolisch

© Bild: Deleted - 574239

In this April 16, 1947 photo, refineries and oil s…

© Bild: Lawrence Public Library

Pemberton Mills

© Bild: Wikimedia Commons

Triangle Shirtwaist

© Bild: Wikimedia Commons

Oppau

© Bild: Deleted - 508989

In this April 16, 1947 photo, refineries and oil s…

© Bild: Deleted - 574287

In this April 16, 1947 photo, refineries and oil s…

© Bild: Deleted - 574296

A boy rides his bicycle down a hill near a part o…

© Bild: Deleted - 574305

A resident of Minamata, Japan walks her dog past …

© Bild: W. Eugene Smith

Minamata 1932

© Bild: Deleted - 574326

MINAMATA PHOTO EXHIBITION VISITORS

© Bild: AP_BARRY THUMMA

Three Mile Island Atomkraftwerk

© Bild: National Archives and Records Administration

Three Mile Island

© Bild: Deleted - 574350

FILE -In this December, 1984 file photo, Firemen h…

© Bild: Deleted - 574356

WOMAN DEAD BUFFALLO

© Bild: Deleted - 574362

INDIA_GAS_258X6_HXV

© Bild: Reuters/STR

File photo to accompany the 25th anniversary of th

© Bild: Deleted - 574386

APTOPIX Ukraine Chernobyl

© Bild: Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

To match Special Report NUCLEAR/POWER-EMERGING

© Bild: Deleted - 574407

EXXON VALDEZ

© Bild: Deleted - 574416

** FILE ** A float plane waits to taxi from an oil…

© Bild: Deleted - 574425

Firefighters pour water onto a smoldering unit fol…

© Bild: Deleted - 574443

Firefighters pour water on a smoldering unit follo…

© Bild: Deleted - 574452

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2002 file photo, the Baham…

© Bild: Reuters

ReutersFire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon off Louisiana in this April 21, 2010 handout file photo. Plaintiff lawyers claimed a victory on August 26, 2011 when a U.S. federal judge overseeing hund

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdFILE - In this Monday July 12, 2010 image from video made available by BP PLC, oil flows out of the top of the transition spool, which was placed into the gushing wellhead and will house the new containment cap, at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oi

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSHealthy brown pelicans are pictured along Cat island in Barataria Bay near Myrtle Grove, Louisiana March 31, 2011. BPs well leaked more than 4 million barrels of oil (168 million gallons/636 million liters) after the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig

© Bild: AFLO FILE/Aflo / Mainichi Newspaper

Zwei Jahre nach Fukushima

© Bild: ts

Fukushima-Tanks undicht - Radioaktives Wasser läuft aus

© Bild: Reuters/YURIKO NAKAO

Seit der Katastrophe in Fukushima sind Japans Bürger Atomkraft gegenüber skeptisch. Um ihnen Sicherheit zu geben, werden alle japanischen AKW einem Stresstest unterzogen.

© Bild: Wikimedia Commons

Bangladesch

© Bild: Reuters/REUTERS TV

A woman is rescued from the rubble after a factory

© Bild: Deleted - 1788409

Rescuers carry the body of a victim retrieved from…

| Stand: 05/16/2013, 18:00