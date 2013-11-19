11/19/2013
Die beliebtesten Automarken 2013
EU-weit wurden im Oktober um 4,7 Prozent mehr Autos zugelassen. Citroen und Peugeot verlieren an Boden.
toyota-000_Werk.jpg
Fiat Panda 2012
Citroen C4 Picasso…
smart-000_Daimler AG - Global Communicatio.jpg
BMW
audi-002_Werk.jpg
Peugeot 508: Konventioneller Kühler statt riesigem Haifischmaul.
Renault Clio
opel-005_Werk.jpg
GERMANY ECONOMY VOLKSWAGEN
Seat Cupra…
REUTERSThe new version of the Dacia Sandero - The Stepway is presented to the media by Romanian car maker Dacia, owned by Frances Renault, during an event in Bucharest June 17, 2009. The low-cost Romanian producer saw its new car registrations double in M
Mazda mx-5