China greift hart durch: Strafen gegen BMW-Händler

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz's Shanghai office is seen, August 5, 2014. Daimler AG's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz said it is cooperating with China's anti-monopoly authorities over an investigation into unspecified matters, after local Chinese media reported the German automaker's Shanghai office had been raided. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS POLITICS)

