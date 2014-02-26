kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
In keinem anderen europäischem Land werden soviele Ferraris verkauft, wie in Großbritannien.

Reiz des Unerreichbaren
02/26/2014

Briten fahren auf Ferraris ab

Nirgendwo sonst in Europa verkaufen die Sportwagenbauer aus Maranello so viele Autos.



























| Stand: 02/26/2014, 06:15