Bilanz im Taus-Konzern: Pagro hängt Libro ab

epa01475808 A member of staff of the low-cost chain 'Maec Geiz' packs the shelves in the foyer of the Kunsthalle Fridericianum in Kassel, Germany, 03 September 2008. The foyer is part of the exhibition 'Deutsche Grammatik' ('German Grammar') by Swiss artist Christoph Buechel. The exhibition thematises recent German history and current political and social structures and opens on 04 September. EPA/UWE ZUCCHI

© Bild: EPA/UWE ZUCCHI