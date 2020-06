Abkehr vom Nationalgetränk

epa03994504 A close-up view of the distillation equipment in the company Z.Kozub and Sons in Jablonka, Warmia-Masuria, Poland, 17 December 2013. Kozub and Sons Distillery is a small, family-run establishment producing mainly vodka, spirits, liqueurs. In the Polish market Kozub and Sons firm occupies the premium segment with an average price product in the range of 25 euros per bottle. EPA/Tomasz Waszczuk POLAND OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/Tomasz Waszczuk