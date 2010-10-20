10/20/2010
Zeiler erhält US-TV-Award
us, euGerhard Zeiler wird von der National Association of Television Programm Executives mit dem Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award ausgezeichnet. Er ist der erste Nicht-US-TV-Manager der mit dieser Auszeichnung für seine Arbeit ausgezeichnet wird.
Die Begründung: "During his tenure RTL Group has impressively grown to have shareholdings in 39 television channels and 32 radio stations in ten countries, becoming Europe's leading family of entertainment channels. Under Zeiler's leadership, RTL Group has become actively involved in worldwide content production through its production arm, Fremantle Media."