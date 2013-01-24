Fehlstart für junges "Sex and the City"
AnnaSophia Robb agiert als junge Carrie Bradshaw in der Serie "The Carrie Diaries" - und muss viel Kritik einstecken.
Craig Blankenhorn/New Line CinemNEW LINE CINEMA 5/25/08The gang is back for fresh laughs. Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie (from left, Cynthia Nixon,Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker) star in the much-anticipated movie version of "Sex andthe City." "It
action pressSCHAUSPIELERIN SARAH JESSICA PARKER ALS CARRIE BRADSHAW IN DER 2. STAFFEL DER US TV SERIE "SEX AND THE CITY" / FILMSZENE / FILMFOTO / SZENE / FILM / FERNSEHSERIE / HALBFIGUR / SITZEN /TOP BRAUN / DEKOLLETE / LAPTOP AUF SCHOSS / 300104 / 2004
Kopie von INFphoto_2321689-960x1440.jpg
cast-of-the-carrie-diaries-3.jpg
AnnaSophia+Robb+-+On+the+set+of++%27The+Carrie+Diaries%27+in+NYC+-+October+26%2C+2012+33.jpg
cari1.jpg
photo-copy-211-1024x768.jpg
the-carrie-diaries-first-image-annasophia-robb-as-carrie-bradshaw.jpg
annasophia-robb-the-set-of-the-carrie-diaries-02.jpg
annasophia-robb-the-set-of-the-carrie-diaries-03.jpg
www.photopress.atFilming of Gossip Girl took place on the Upper East Side of New York City, New York on August 29, 2012. Pictured: Blake Lively and Penn Bagley on the set.
INFphoto_2321689-960x1440.jpg
rightNotice_57_FEB_WBUW_PRINT_UPDATE_BRAVA.jpg
dapdActress Blake Lively attends the "Gossip Girl" 1 episode cde celebration at Cipriani Wall St on rdayrday, No, Nov. 19, 2011 in New York. (Foto:Evan Agostini/AP/dapd)
AnnaSophia Robb Portraits
BRITAIN CINEMA PREMIERE
Actress AnnaSophia Robb at the premiere of the fil
Actress Annasophia Robb from "The Carrie Diaries"