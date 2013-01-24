kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Charlotte würde die Mädls überreden, die Juice Fasting Diät mit ihr durchzuziehen. Dabei ernährt man sich nur flüssig von Gemüse- und Obstsäften. 

Carrie Bradshaw
01/24/2013

Fehlstart für junges "Sex and the City"

AnnaSophia Robb agiert als junge Carrie Bradshaw in der Serie "The Carrie Diaries" - und muss viel Kritik einstecken.

von Christina Michlits

Craig Blankenhorn/New Line Cinema - The gang is back for fresh laughs. Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie (from left, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker) star in the much-anticipated movie version of "Sex and the City."

Schauspielerin Sarah Jessica Parker als Carrie Bradshaw in der 2. Staffel der US TV Serie "Sex and the City"

Kopie von INFphoto_2321689-960x1440.jpg

cast-of-the-carrie-diaries-3.jpg

AnnaSophia+Robb+-+On+the+set+of++%27The+Carrie+Diaries%27+in+NYC+-+October+26%2C+2012+33.jpg

cari1.jpg

photo-copy-211-1024x768.jpg

the-carrie-diaries-first-image-annasophia-robb-as-carrie-bradshaw.jpg

annasophia-robb-the-set-of-the-carrie-diaries-02.jpg

annasophia-robb-the-set-of-the-carrie-diaries-03.jpg

Filming of Gossip Girl took place on the Upper East Side of New York City, New York on August 29, 2012. Pictured: Blake Lively and Penn Bagley on the set.

INFphoto_2321689-960x1440.jpg

rightNotice_57_FEB_WBUW_PRINT_UPDATE_BRAVA.jpg

Actress Blake Lively attends the "Gossip Girl" episode celebration at Cipriani Wall St on November 19, 2011 in New York.

AnnaSophia Robb Portraits

BRITAIN CINEMA PREMIERE

Actress AnnaSophia Robb at the premiere of the film

Actress Annasophia Robb from "The Carrie Diaries"

| Stand: 01/24/2013, 10:55