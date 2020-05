Paranoid Android

Zum Lautlesen und Mitsingen (Anfänger schließen jetzt Türen und Fenster):

Please could you stop the noise, I'm trying to get some rest

From all the unborn chicken voices in my head

What's that...? (I may be paranoid, but not an android)

What's that...? (I may be paranoid, but not an android)



When I am king, you will be first against the wall

With your opinion which is of no consequence at all

What's that...? (I may be paranoid, but no android)

What's that...? (I may be paranoid, but no android)



Ambition makes you look pretty ugly

Kicking and squealing gucci little piggy

You don't remember

You don't remember

Why don't you remember my name?

Off with his head, man

Off with his head, man

Why don't you remember my name?

I guess he does....



Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

From a great height

From a great height... height...

Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

From a great height

From a great height... height...

Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me



TThat's it, sir

You're leaving

The crackle of pigskin

The dust and the screaming

The yuppies networking

The panic, the vomit

The panic, the vomit

God loves his children, God loves his children, yeah!