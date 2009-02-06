Nicht ungeschoren bleiben

usa // Crispin Porter + Bogusky, gefeiert, hochdekoriert und mit großen Etats gesegnet, muss sich dem US-Wirtschaftsabschwung beugen. Die Agentur wird sich von 60 ihrer 900 Mitarbeiter trennen. Die Agentur erklärt den Personalabbau so: "On a comparative basis, Crispin Porter + Bogusky´s business is doing well but we are not immune to the constriction of the economy. Our two main responsibilities are to our clients and to our employees. ... We do not anticipate any further staff reductions. These are extraordinary times and we hope that we will not have to do this again."