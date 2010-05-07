05/07/2010
London International Awards
euDas nächste Wettbewerbstor steht offen. Bis 14. Juni läuft die Einreichfrist zu den 25. London International Awards.
Nur Präsidenten
Die Wettbewerbe drehen sich um alle Kreativdisziplinen. Und auch der im Vorjahr eingeführte Wettbewerb The New Category findet wieder statt. Die Jury-Präsidenten sind Marcello Serpa(AlmapBBDO Sao Paulo),Garrick Hamm (Williams Murray Hamm London), Rei Inamoto (Akqa), David Nobay (Droga5 Australia), Josh Rabinowitz (Grey Group New York), Terry O'Reilly (Pirate Toronto) und Faris Yakob von MDC Partners New York.