Iranische Zeitung wegen "Ich bin Charlie" auf dem Titelblatt verboten

epa04566139 An Iranian man reads a copy of the Iranian reformist daily newspaper 'Mardom-e Emruz' (People of Today) 13 January edition featuring Hollywood star George Clooney during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony with a headline of his quote reading 'I am Charlie' supporting French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, next to a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, 18 January 2015. Iranian judiciary ordered the closure of the daily on 17 January 2015, for publishing the quote by Clooney, accusing the publication of sympathising with the French satirical magazine 'Charlie Hebdo'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

