GNTM-Finalshow wurde bereits in New York aufgezeichnet

epa04749104 A picture made available on 15 May 2015 of jury members Heidi Klum (L-R), Thomas Hayo and Wolfgang Joop attend the final of the tenth season of the talent show 'Germany's Next Top Model' at SAP Arena stadium in Mannheim, Germany, 14 May 2015. A bomb threat disrupted the live broadcast late 14 May of a contest to choose Germany's next top fashion model and forced the evacuation of an audience of about 10,000 people. A suspicious suitcase was found at the venue where the show was held, but police said after inspecting it that no explosives were found. The threat was phoned in at 9:07 pm (1907 GMT) just after the broadcast began. EPA/A3796/_Uwe Anspach

