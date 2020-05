Facebook kapert Android-Smartphones

Jan Dawson, Chief Telecoms Analyst von Ovum, kommentiert diesen Launch so:

"Any broadening of Facebook's appeal on mobile devices would have to be broad-based, and the Android launcher approach allows it to target a huge installed base of hundreds of millions of Android users, which will be a large chunk of Facebook's total user base of more than a billion people.



To users, the sell here will be making it easier to share information, photos and so on with friends. But to Facebook, this is about becoming more deeply embedded in the operating system on mobile devices, and creating a broader platform. Since Facebook doesn't make an operating system for mobile devices, this is the next best thing. It will allow Facebook to track more of a user's behaviour on devices, and present more opportunities to serve up advertising, which ist Facebook's main business model. And that presents the biggest obstacle to success for this experiment: Facebook's objectives and user's are once again in conflict. User's don't want more advertising or tracking, and Facebook wants to do more of both.



The biggest challenge will be that it can't replicate this experience on iOS, Windows Phone oder BlackBerry, the three other main platforms."