kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Den wichtigsten Preis des Abends konnte "Breaking Bad" mit nach Hause nehmen. Für die Kultserie war es der erste Emmy in der Kategorie "Beste Dramaserie" - und gleichzeitig die letzte Chance: Die Serie läuft mit der fünften Staffel aus.
Bild: Vince Gilligan, Regisseur, Produzent und Showrunner der Erfolgsserie (Mitte) mit Hauptdarsteller Bryan Cranston (re.)

© Deleted - 1587243

Wirtschaft atmedia
09/23/2013

Emmys 2013: Die Gewinner im Überblick

© Bild: Deleted - 1587243

Vince Gilligan

© Bild: Deleted - 1587249

Jeff Daneils

© Bild: Deleted - 1485321

Claire Danes, Jimmy Fallon

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE BLAKE

Actor Bobby Cannavale accepts the award for Outsta

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Gunn and Paul celebrate the success of "Breaking B

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA EMMY AWARDS 2013

© Bild: Deleted - 1587291

Tony Hale, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

© Bild: Deleted - 1587294

Jim Parsons

© Bild: Deleted - 1587300

Merritt Wever

© Bild: Deleted - 1587303

Tony Hale

© Bild: Deleted - 1587306

Stephen Colbert

© Bild: Deleted - 1587309

Michael Douglas

© Bild: kba/(hbo)gamesofthrones3_749726_got_kb_10.28.12_ep304_6890.jpg

Game of Thrones 3

© Bild: Deleted - 1587315

This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey …

© Bild: dapd

dapdIn this image released by AMC, Jon Hamm portrays Don Draper in a scene from "Mad Men." (Foto:AMC/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Reuters/MIKE BLAKE

Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a dance number a

| Stand: 09/23/2013, 07:33