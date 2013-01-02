kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Alexander Klaws the winner of Germany's "Deutschland Sucht Den Superstar" reality entertainment show poses for photographs at the launch of the World Idol competition in London, December 15, 2003. The show will see the winner of Britain's Pop Idol Will Young and American Idol Kelly Clarkson vying for the title against entrants from nine other countries - Australia, South Africa, Poland, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the Middle East, Belgium and Canada - in an event due to be broadcast on Christmas Day. EDITORIAL USE ONLY FOR GENERAL PRESS ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT: LIZ WARNER: +44 (0)20 7691 6835 HEATHER STANLEY: +44 (0)20 7691 6824 FOR UK PRESS ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT: JO MILLOY: +44 (0)20 7291 3000 FOR PICTURE ENQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT: PATRICK SMITH: +44 (0)20 7261 3474 JOHN MANTHORPE: +44 (0)20 7347 3624 NICK LOCKETT: +44 (0)20 7347 3622 THIS PHOTOGRAPH IS UNDER COPYRIGHT REUTERS/HO/Fremantle

© Reuters/Reuters/HO/Fremantle

Wirtschaft atmedia
01/02/2013

DSDS-Gewinner

© Bild: Reuters/Reuters/HO/Fremantle

GERMANY'S KLAWS POSES FOR PHOTOGRAPHS AT LAUNCH OF

© Bild: Deleted - 1712472

ELLI SUPERSTAR

© Bild: APA/Joerg Carstensen

GERMANY SUPERSTAR

© Bild: Deleted - 1712484

Mark Medlock

© Bild: Deleted - 1712499

Thomas Godoj

© Bild: Deleted - 1712505

Daniel Schuhmacher

© Bild: APA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

GERMANY TELEVISION

© Bild: Deleted - 1309647

"Superstar 2011" ist Pietro Lombardi

© Bild: Deleted - 1712523

Finale der RTL-Castingshow "Deutschland sucht den

© Bild: APA/HENNING KAISER

GERMANY TELEVISION IDOL SHOW

© Bild: APA/DPA/Henning Kaiser

TANZSHOW "LET'S DANCE": ANETA SABLIK

| Stand: 01/02/2013, 14:35