DSDS-Gewinner

Alexander Klaws the winner of Germany's "Deutschland Sucht Den Superstar" reality entertainment show poses for photographs at the launch of the World Idol competition in London, December 15, 2003. The show will see the winner of Britain's Pop Idol Will Young and American Idol Kelly Clarkson vying for the title against entrants from nine other countries - Australia, South Africa, Poland, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the Middle East, Belgium and Canada - in an event due to be broadcast on Christmas Day.
