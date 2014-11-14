kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Ihren Auftritt konnte die Internet-Community kaum erwarten: US-Star Ariana Grande wurde als Newcomerin geehrt.

© REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Preisverleihung
11/14/2014

Die Bambi-Gala in Bildern

Am Donnerstag wurde in Deutschland der Fernsehpreis Bambi verliehen. Stars wie Uma Thurman, U2, Helene Fischer und Ariana Grande wurden ausgezeichnet.

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Ariana Grande performs during Bambi 2014 media aw

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

American singer-songwriter Grande holds her Newcom

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Actress Thurman receives her Film International t

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

German model Garrn holds a Film National trophy fo

© Bild: APA/EPA/WOLFGANG KUMM

GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

German singer Fischer performs during Bambi 2014 m

© Bild: APA/EPA/WOLFGANG KUMM

GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

German actress Preuss poses with her trophy for Na

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

German Formula One driver Vettel holds the Milleni

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

The portrait of German retired Formula One driver

© Bild: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

U2 pose with their Music International trophies du

© Bild: APA/EPA/WOLFGANG KUMM

GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Bambi prize winners appear on stage after Bambi 20

| Stand: 11/14/2014, 09:50