11/14/2014
Die Bambi-Gala in Bildern
Am Donnerstag wurde in Deutschland der Fernsehpreis Bambi verliehen. Stars wie Uma Thurman, U2, Helene Fischer und Ariana Grande wurden ausgezeichnet.
Ariana Grande performs during Bambi 2014 media aw
American singer-songwriter Grande holds her Newcom
Actress Thurman receives her Film International t
German model Garrn holds a Film National trophy fo
GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014
German singer Fischer performs during Bambi 2014 m
GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014
German actress Preuss poses with her trophy for Na
German Formula One driver Vettel holds the Milleni
The portrait of German retired Formula One driver
U2 pose with their Music International trophies du
GERMANY BAMBI AWARDS 2014
Bambi prize winners appear on stage after Bambi 20