kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Am Montag wurden beim Kick-off im Parkhotel Schönbrunn in Wien-Hietzing die zwölf neuen "Dancing Stars"-Paare vorgestellt.

© APA/Ali Schafler

Wirtschaft atmedia
01/28/2013

Dancing Stars 2013: Wer mit wem tanzt

Am Montag wurden die zwölf neuen "Dancing Stars"-Paare vorgestellt.

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS: MENZINGER/PERMA

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS: GARBUZOV/HIRSCH

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS: POHORALEK/GLANZ

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS: AHRENS/KRAML

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS: JAHN/BOTOWAMUNG

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/Ali Schafler

"Dancing Stars" ? Kick-off für die achte Staffel d

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

VORSTELLUNG DER ORF DANCING STARS:EBERHARTINGER/WE

| Stand: 01/28/2013, 20:27