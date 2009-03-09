Android-Fernsehen

usa // Google Inc.-CEO Eric Schmidt plant kurzfristig keine Übernahmen. Die Preise für lohnenswerte Kandidaten sind Schmidt immer noch zu hoch. Damit findet auch die Google nachgesagte Twitter-Übernahme einstweilen nicht statt. Andererseits bestätigt Schmidt damit auch, dass Google seine Investitionsbereitschaft auf niedrigem Niveau hält. Dafür ist das Interesse an Mobile TV hoch. Schmidt: "It should be possible to watch television and watch your show routinely on these devices, in very high quality." Er fragt sich wieso Fernsehen nicht smarter sein kann. Und mobile Endgeräte sind für Schmidt der Weg zu einem neuen TV-Komfort.