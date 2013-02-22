kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
In this photo made Thursday, Feb. 18, 2013, unemployed worker Maria Kanga chants slogans using a loudspeaker during a protest in central Athens. Kanga, a mother of two, was laid off when a record store chain went out of business last year but is still owed five months' pay and severance money. Researchers from Greece's largest labor union, the GSEE, say the country's three-year crisis has left nearly two-thirds of private sector employees without receiving their regular salaries. GSEE has called a general strike for Wednesday Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Griechenland 2013
02/22/2013

Athen: Zwischen Resignation und Aufbegehren

Abseits von Gipfeltreffen und Generalstreiks geht das Leben in Athen weiter. Impressionen aus dem Epizentrum der Krise.

von Stefan Hofer

In this photo made Thursday, Feb. 18, 2013, unemp…

GREECE ECONOMIC CRISIS

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013, file photo…

Passengers who have been stranded for days, carry

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013 file photo, …

GREECE FARMERS PROTEST

Greece Financial Crisis

Greece Financial Crisis

GREECE ECONOMIC CRISIS

Greece Financial Crisis

Greece Urban Farming

Greece Financial Crisis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013 file photo…

Greece Financial Crisis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, file photo,…

GREECE ECONOMIC CRISIS

GREECE ECONOMIC CRISIS

| Stand: 02/22/2013, 08:45