Adidas wendet sich von der Leichtathletik ab

Shareholders of Adidas Group are silhouetted in front of the company logo before the annual shareholder meeting in Fuerth near Nuremberg in this May 8, 2008 file photo. German sportswear company Adidas AG is to end its 11-year sponsorship deal with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) almost four years early, the BBC reported on January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

© Bild: REUTERS/© Michaela Rehle / Reuters