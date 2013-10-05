Mutige Bekenntnisse im Sport
Nur ganz wenige Top-Athleten outen sich.
FRANCE TENNIS WTA
Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King
Billie Jean King
REUTERSSwedens Anja Paerson listens to journalists questions during a news conference at the World Cup finals in Schladming March 14, 2012. Paerson announced her retirement from alpine ski racing after tomorrows super G race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUST
paerson
Norway'sNyberg reacts with team-mate Hammerseng a
Norway's Gro Hammerseng holds up the plate to cele…
Nadine Angerer, Inka Grings
060711HAM105
USA SOCCER MLS LA GALAXY SEATTLE SOUNDERS
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Rogers speaks to the
Puerto Rican boxer Cruz looks on before his WBO NA
dapdBoxer Orlando Cruz poses for pictures after a training session at a public gym in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012. Describing himself as "a proud man&man", Pu Riceatheatherweight Orlando Cruz on Thursdarsday became what is believed to be
To match Interview SOCCER-HOMOPHOBIA/
Captain of the British and Irish Lions Gareth Thom
SWOOPES
Swoopes of the US shoots during womens Olympic qua
NBA player Jason Collins marches alongside Congres
File photo of Washington Wizards' Jason Collins go
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 1988 file photo, figure sk…
Britain's Tom Daley takes a hot shower between div
Britain's Tom Daley (C) celebrates winning the bro
Monaco Athletics Herculis
RUSSIA SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP
Germany's Hitzlsperger reacts during international