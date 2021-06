Willow Smith ist das neue Chanel-Gesicht

epa05200590 US actress Jada Pinkett Smith (C) and daughter Willow Smith (R) attend the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2016/17 Ready to Wear Collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 08 March 2016. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 01 March to 09 March. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

© Bild: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT