© Deleted - 1218396

06/29/2012

Von Christian bis Raf: Die Designer von Dior

Seit 65 Jahren verzaubert das französische Modehaus die Welt mit opulenten Roben und mutigen Designs. Verantwortlich dafür sind bisher sechs Designer, am 2. Juli übernimmt mit Raf Simons der siebente das Zepter.

© Bild: Deleted - 1218396

APA model wears a creation from designer Christian Dior as part of the Fall-Winter, ready-to-wear 2013 fashion collection, during Paris Fashion week, Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: dapd

dapdMannequins in Christian Dior designs are seen at an exhibition at the childhood home of the designer in Granville, Normandy, France, Thursday, May 10, 2012. Going back to where it all began, a new exhibit in the childhood home of legendary designer Ch

© Bild: Deleted - 1218420

APIn this Dec. 1954 file picture, Yves Saint Laurent holds up a drawing of his cocktail dress design that won him first prize in 1953 in a fashion drawing competition, sponsored by the International Wool Secratariat, in Paris. His success in the contest l

© Bild: Deleted - 1218426

AP** FILE ** In this March 14, 1958 file photo, working in front of a mirror, French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent tries a hat on model Svetlana in his workshop in Paris, France. He is working on his Dior New York collection with the help of his a

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: Deleted - 1218441

AP** FILE ** Italian designer Gianfranco Ferre waves as models applaud him after his 1996-97 ready-to-wear fashion collection for Christian Dior in Paris in this March 12, 1996 file photo. Ferre, known as the "architect of fashion" for his structured, scu

© Bild: Deleted - 1218450

AP** FILE ** Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferre, center, is applauded by German top model Claudia Schiffer, right, and an unidentified model after the presentation of the Diors 1995/96 fall winter haute couture collection, which he designed, presen

© Bild: Deleted - 1218456

APBritish fashion designer John Galliano acknowledges applause at the end of the presentation of the Christian Dior fall-winter 2007/2008 ready to wear collection in Paris Tuesday Feb. 27, 2007.(AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

© Bild: Deleted - 565695

APBritish fashion designer John Galliano, foreground, joins models on stage after the presentation of the spring-summer 2007 Haute Couture fashion collection he designed for Christian Dior, Monday Jan. 22, 2007 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

© Bild: Deleted - 1218462

APDesigner Bill Gayten acknowledges applause after his show for Christian Dior as part of the Fall-Winter, ready-to-wear 2013 fashion collection, during Paris Fashion week, Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

© Bild: Deleted - 1218468

APModels wear creations from designer Christian Dior as part of the Fall-Winter, ready-to-wear 2013 fashion collection, during Paris Fashion week, Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

© Bild: Deleted - 1218474

APBelgian designer Raf Simons salutes the audience after presenting the Jil Sander collection, as part of the mens Spring/Summer 2009 fashion collection, at Milan fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 21, 2008 (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Jil Sander 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)

© Bild: Rizzoli

| Stand: 06/29/2012, 10:29