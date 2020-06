Viel Neues im Modezirkus

epa03935932 An undated handout picture provided by Louis Vuitton Press Office in Paris, France on 04 November 2013 shows French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. French Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton announced on 04 November 2013 that Nicolas Ghesquiere has been named Creative Director. Former creative director of Balenciaga, Ghesquiere succeeds Marc Jacobs who stepped down in October 2013. He will present his first collection for Louis Vuitton in March 2014. EPA/KARIM SADLI / LOUIS VUITTON PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

