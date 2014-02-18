kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Um britische Mode auf den Laufsteg zu bringen, darf der Regen nicht fehlen. Erstmals präsentierte das Traditionslabel Hunter seine Gummistiefel auf der London Fashion Week, die den Modelfüßen Erholung baten. Neben modischen Farben wie rot ...

© Deleted - 632376

Fashion Week
02/18/2014

Very british: Gummistiefel auf dem Londoner Laufsteg

Britischer Stil: Die Traditionsmarke Hunter präsentierte sich erstemals auf einer Schau..

von Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: Deleted - 632376

A model wears a design created by Hunter Original …

© Bild: Deleted - 632391

A model wears a design created by Hunter Original …

© Bild: Reuters/OLIVIA HARRIS

Cara Delevigne presents the Cara Delevigne Collect

© Bild: Deleted - 632409

Cara Delevingne models The Cara Delevingne Collect…

© Bild: Deleted - 632415

A model wears a design created by Vivienne Westwoo…

© Bild: Deleted - 632427

A model wears a design created by Vivienne Westwoo…

© Bild: Reuters/OLIVIA HARRIS

Models present creations from Peter Pilotto Autumn

© Bild: Deleted - 632445

Models wear a designs created by Matthew Williamso…

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Aut

© Bild: Deleted - 632454

Models wear a design created by Bora Aksu during L…

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autu

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Tom Ford Autumn/

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autu

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Models present creations from the Tom Ford Autumn/

© Bild: APA/EPA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

© Bild: APA/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Delevingne presents a creation from the Burberry P

© Bild: AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE DIGITAL/API (c) Jeff Spicer / Alpha

models "Julien MacDonald" Show During Autumn Wint…

© Bild: APA/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Reuters/OLIVIA HARRIS

A model presents a creation from the Roksanda Ilin

© Bild: Deleted - 632526

A model wears a design created by Mark Fast during…

| Stand: 02/18/2014, 06:39