Unter dem Meer: Seestern & Co. in Mode
Bei einem Modetrend des Sommer gehen wir auf Tauchstation und schmücken uns mit schicken Meeresbewohnern, schimmernden Materialien sowie verspielten Accessoires.
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Versace womens Spring-Summer 2012 fashion collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2011. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
EPAepa02931362 A model presents a creation by Versace at the Milan Fashion Week Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2012, in Milan, Italy, 23 September 2011. The fashion week runs from 21 to 27 September. EPA/GIULIO DI MAURO
dapdActress and recording artist Selena Gomez makes an appearance at Macys Herald Square to launch her new signature fragrance on Saturday, June 9, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
REUTERSModels display creations as part of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2012 womens collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdChinese actress Fan Bingbing arrives for the Giorgio Armani fashion show held in Beijing, China, Thursday, May 31, 2012. (Foto:Ng Han Guan/AP/dapd)
REUTERSSpanish actress and singer Paz Vega arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
REUTERSA model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 womens ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during a fashion show in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: F
dapdModels wear creations designed by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanels spring-summer 2012 ready-to-wear collection presented Tuesday, Oct.4, 2011 in Paris. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)
