Schuhdesign by Zaha Hadid

epa03555173 Dutch Rem Koolhaas, the new Director of the Architecture section of the Venice Biennale, poses for a picture at the end of a press conference in Venice, Italy, 25 January 2013. The 14th International Architecture Exhibition will be curated by Rem Koolhaas and will take place from 07 June to 23 November 2014 in Venice. EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

