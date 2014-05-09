kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die Füßchen, früher gequält und gequetscht in feine Sandälchen und hohen Heels, sollen nun mit dem Rat der weisen Großeltern und diverser Modebibeln eben neue Freiräume bekommen. Bequem vielleicht. Ob man diesen Trend mitmachen will, muss nun wirklich jeder selbst entscheiden.

© Boutique-Birkenstock.de

Trend Treter
05/09/2014

Birkenstock: Das neue Sexsymbol

Schlapfen und derbe Sandalen sind der neueste Trend. Am besten in Kombination mit weißen Socken.

von Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: Boutique-Birkenstock.de

Kopie von boutique-birkenstock_de_1.jpg

© Bild: Humanic

humanic 39,93.jpg

© Bild: Birkenstock/mytheresa

mytheresa_199.jpg

© Bild: Topshop

top_64.jpg

© Bild: Instagram

instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.jpg

© Bild: Instagram

katyperry_intagram.jpg

© Bild: pps.at

Kate Bosworth.jpg

© Bild: pps.at

Fearne Cotton.jpg

© Bild: Mango

mango_49_99.jpg

© Bild: Humanic

humanic 69,95.jpg

© Bild: Primark

primarkuk_22.jpg

© Bild: Asos

asos_49,16.jpg

© Bild: Görtz

görtz_99,95_2.jpg

© Bild: Zara

zara_49_95.jpg

© Bild: Zara

zara_69_95_2.jpg

© Bild: H&M

hm_29_95.jpg

© Bild: Mango

mango_69_99.jpg

© Bild: Zara

zara_69_95_3.jpg

© Bild: Topshop

top_65.jpg

© Bild: H&M

hm_39_95.jpg

© Bild: Forever21

21_19_90_2.jpg

© Bild: H&M

hm_49_95.jpg

© Bild: American Apparel

american_48.jpg

© Bild: Primark

primarkuk_7.jpg

© Bild: Asos

asos_154,51.jpg

© Bild: Humanic

humanic 69,95_2.jpg

| Stand: 05/09/2014, 06:10