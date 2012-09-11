Toronto Filmfestival: Weiß, Schwarz und ein wenig Farbe
Beim 37. Toronto International Film Festival in Kanada zeigten sich die Stars mehrheitlich in Nichtfarben, nur ganz wenige bekannten sich zu Blau, Lila oder Grün.
REUTERSActress Kate Hudson (R) and her fiance, singer Matt Bellamy, arrive at the gala presentation for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTER
dapdThis image released by Starpix shows actress Emily Blunt at the premiere of "Arthur Newman" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 10, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActress Meika Monroe poses at the gala presentation for the film "At Any Price" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdIn this image released by Starpix, actress Selena Gomez poses at the premiere of "Spring Breakers" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Kirsten Dunst attends a screening for "On The Road" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday Sept. 6, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
REUTERSActress Emma Watson poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Nina Dobrev poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdWill Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett-Smith, right, pose for a photo on the red carpet for the movie "Free Angela and All Political Prisoners" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:The Canadian Press,
dapdWinona Ryder attends the premiere for "The Iceman" at The Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday Sept. 10, 2012, in Toronto. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd) -PICTURED: Chris Evans -PHOTO by: Marion Cur
dapdActress Kate Hudson participates in a photo call and press conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday Sept. 9, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision
dapdGwyneth Paltrow poses on the red carpet at the gala for the new movie "Thanks For Sharing" during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday Sept. 8, 2012. (Foto:The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03390778 US actor and cast member Anna Kendrick attends the premiere of the film End Of Watch during the 37th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, 08 September 2012. The festival runs until 16 September 2012. EPA/WARREN TO
dapdThis image released by Starpix shows actress Christina Hendricks at the premiere for "Ginger and Rosa" during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Keira Knightley attends the premiere of "Anna Karenina" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday Sept. 7, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
www.photopress.at50878391 Celebrities attend the Spring Breakers photo call during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. Celebrities attend the Spring Breakers photo call during the 201
dapdActress Kristen Stewart is shown at the gala premiere for "On the Road" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday Sept. 6, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
dapdActress Anna Kendrick poses for photographs on the red carpet for the new movie "The Company You Keep" during the 37th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. (Foto:The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03390699 US actor and cast member Halle Berry attends the premiere of the film Cloud Atlas during the 37th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, 08 September 2012. The festival runs until 16 September 2012. EPA/WARREN TODA
REUTERSU.S. actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the gala presentation for her film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Susan Sarandon arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdThis image released by Starpix shows actress Elle Fanning at the premiere for "Ginger and Rosa" during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)
dapdActress Rachel McAdams arrives at the premiere for "To The Wonder" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday Sept. 10, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
EPAepa03392076 English actor and cast member Naomi Watts attends the premiere of the film The Impossible during the 37th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, 09 September 2012. The festival runs from 06 to 16 September 2012. EPA
dapdIn this image released by Starpix, actress Vanessa Hudgens poses at the premiere of "Spring Breakers" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)