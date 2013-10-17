kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Kate Moss ist wieder zurück: Nach ihrer dreijährigen Abstinenz wird das britische Topmodel ihre fünfzehnte Kollektion für Topshop designen.
Im Bild: Moss mit Topshop-Chef Philip Green.

© Deleted - 1103706

Kollektion
10/17/2013

Kate Moss kehrt zu Topshop zurück

Nach drei Jahren Abstinenz ist das Supermodel als Designerin zurück. Aber auch andere haben diesen Nebenerwerb für sich entdeckt.

© Bild: Deleted - 1103706

Philip Green, Kate Moss

© Bild: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Moss poses with Green at the grand opening of a ne

© Bild: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Model Kate Moss poses with British retailer Philip

© Bild: Deleted - 1103709

Kate Moss fashion collection

© Bild: Reuters/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Topshop founder Philip Green poses in flagship sto

© Bild: Reuters/Kevin Coombs

Kate Moss arrives at Topshop fashion show in Londo

© Bild: Reuters/TOBY MELVILLE

Kate Moss clothing range collection unveiled at To

© Bild: Reuters/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Part of the Kate Moss collection is seen in centra

© Bild: Reuters/Kevin Coombs

File photo of Kate Moss and Philip Green at Topsho

© Bild: Hersteller

KATE MOSS FOR LONGCHAMP__SP PATCH MULTICO.jpg

© Bild: APA/Cabalar

SPAIN SONAR GALICIA

© Bild: APA/Manuel de Almeida

PORTUGAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

© Bild: Deichmann

crawford deichmann

© Bild: Deichmann

13003584870328.jpg

© Bild: kik

kik

© Bild: KIK

13003577570922.jpg

| Stand: 10/17/2013, 06:01