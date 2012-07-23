kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
07/23/2012

Teen Choice Awards: Kurz, kürzer, am kürzesten

Bei der Preisverleihung in Kalifornien zeigten die prominenten Damen vor allem Bein. Die Herren einigten sich überwiegend auf helle Farben und Sonnenbrille.

© Bild: dapd

dapdSelena Gomez arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdLea Michele arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdHayden Panettiere arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdTaylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdVictoria Justice arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdKendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdDemi Lovato arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActress Nina Dobrev of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE)

© Bild: dapd

dapdLucy Hale arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdShay Mitchell arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdCarly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdJordin Sparks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: dapd

dapdEllen DeGeneres, left, and Portia de Rossi arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: dapd

dapdWill.i.am arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFrom left, Tom Dumont, Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, and Tony Kanal of the band No Doubt arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

