Teen Choice Awards: Kurz, kürzer, am kürzesten
Bei der Preisverleihung in Kalifornien zeigten die prominenten Damen vor allem Bein. Die Herren einigten sich überwiegend auf helle Farben und Sonnenbrille.
hk
dapdSelena Gomez arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdLea Michele arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdHayden Panettiere arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdTaylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdVictoria Justice arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdKendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdDemi Lovato arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSActress Nina Dobrev of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PROFILE)
dapdLucy Hale arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdShay Mitchell arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdCarly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdJordin Sparks arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSU.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSU.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES)
REUTERSU.S. Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdEllen DeGeneres, left, and Portia de Rossi arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdWill.i.am arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
dapdFrom left, Tom Dumont, Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, and Tony Kanal of the band No Doubt arrive at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)