Kate, Herzogin von Cambridge, hat es tatsächlich geschafft ihre eigene Tradition in der Königsfamilie zu etablieren: Bei offiziellen Anlässen wird Creme getragen.

Taufmode
10/24/2013

Creme & royales Blau für Prinz George

Die königliche Familie einigte sich zur Taufe des jüngsten Mitgliedes auf zwei Farben. Die Designerwahl blieb jedem selbst überlassen.

| Stand: 10/24/2013, 08:35