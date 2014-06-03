kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Rihanna soll ihren Musiker-Kollegen abgeschworen haben und in diesem Jahr ihr achtes Studioalbum veröffentlichen. "Sie sucht nach mehr und denkt nicht, dass Kerle aus der Branche, besonders Rapper, den Schlüssel zu ihrem Herzen haben", sagte ein Insider kürzlich zu 'Hollywoodlife.com'

Modepreis
06/03/2014

Rihanna (halb)nackt bei den CFDA-Awards

In New York wurden die "Fashion-Oscars" vergeben. Rihanna wurde als Stil-Ikone gewürdigt.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna arrives for the CFDA Awards at Linc

Singer Rihanna arrives for the CFDA Awards at Linc

Rihanna

Richard Buckley, Tom Ford

Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Altuzarra

Dao-Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Raf Simons, Marion Cotillard

Irene Neuwirth

Paul Cavaco

Liya Kebede, Chanel Iman, Bethann Hardison, Iman,

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the Council of

Naomi Campbell

Solange Knowles

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the Council of

Actress Blake Lively arrives for the Council of Fa

Olivia Wilde

Model Heidi Klum arrives for the Council of Fashio

Model Coco Rocha arrives for the Council of Fashio

Actress Keri Russell arrives for the Council of Fa

Actress Bridget Moynahan arrives for the Council o

