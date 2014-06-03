Rihanna (halb)nackt bei den CFDA-Awards
In New York wurden die "Fashion-Oscars" vergeben. Rihanna wurde als Stil-Ikone gewürdigt.
Rihanna
Singer Rihanna arrives for the CFDA Awards at Linc
Rihanna
Richard Buckley, Tom Ford
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Altuzarra
Dao-Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne
Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen
Raf Simons, Marion Cotillard
Irene Neuwirth
Paul Cavaco
Liya Kebede, Chanel Iman, Bethann Hardison, Iman,
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the Council of
Naomi Campbell
Solange Knowles
Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the Council of
Actress Blake Lively arrives for the Council of Fa
Olivia Wilde
Model Heidi Klum arrives for the Council of Fashio
Model Coco Rocha arrives for the Council of Fashio
Actress Keri Russell arrives for the Council of Fa
Actress Bridget Moynahan arrives for the Council o