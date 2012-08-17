Sport-Legenden posieren für Louis Vuitton
Nach Box-Champion Muhammad Ali, standen jetzt auch Schwimmstar Michael Phelps und die Kunstturnerin Larisa Latynina vor der Kamera von Annie Leibovitz. Sie folgen damit Sean Connery und Angelina Jolie.
REUTERSFormer Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina speaks to the media as she arrives to attend the London 2012 Olympics at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, south London August 1, 2012. Latynina, for the last 48 years the biggest Olympics medals winner with a haul of
dapdFILE - In this Sept. 8, 1960 file photo, Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union competes at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. She won the gold medal in the womans individual gymnastics event. The gymnast whose career record for most Olympic medals was b
ReutersU.S. swimmer Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4x100m medley relay during a news conference with his sponsors at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SWIMMING HEADSHOT)
