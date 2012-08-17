kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Louis Vuitton – Annie Leibovitz

08/17/2012

Sport-Legenden posieren für Louis Vuitton

Nach Box-Champion Muhammad Ali, standen jetzt auch Schwimmstar Michael Phelps und die Kunstturnerin Larisa Latynina vor der Kamera von Annie Leibovitz. Sie folgen damit Sean Connery und Angelina Jolie.

© Bild: Louis Vuitton – Annie Leibovitz

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSFormer Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina speaks to the media as she arrives to attend the London 2012 Olympics at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, south London August 1, 2012. Latynina, for the last 48 years the biggest Olympics medals winner with a haul of

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - In this Sept. 8, 1960 file photo, Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union competes at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. She won the gold medal in the womans individual gymnastics event. The gymnast whose career record for most Olympic medals was b

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Reuters

ReutersU.S. swimmer Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4x100m medley relay during a news conference with his sponsors at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SWIMMING HEADSHOT)

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton – Annie Leibovitz

© Bild: Carter Smith - Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Carter Smith - Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

© Bild: Louis Vuitton

| Stand: 08/17/2012, 14:20