kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© dapd

freizeit Mode & Beauty
07/02/2012

Sommer 2013: Keine Tabus bei Männermode

Vergangene Zeiten treffen auf feminine Schnitte und das Leben auf der Straße.

© Bild: dapd

dapdModels wear creations for the fashion collection by Comme des Garcons as part of the Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Friday, June 29, 2012. (Foto:Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Comme des Garcons as part of the Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Friday, June 29, 2012. (Foto:Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03284295 A model presents a creation by Mugler during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collections at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 1st July. EPA/ST

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03290670 A model displays a creation by Lanvin during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 01 July. EPA/IAN

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons for his fashion houses Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 27, 2012. (Foto:Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten for the fashion houses Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Thursday, June 28, 2012. (Foto:Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03288030 A model displays a creation by Belgian designer Kris Van Assche during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 29 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections run

© Bild: dapd

dapdModels wear creations by French fashion designer Veronique Nichanian as part of the Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 30, 2012. (Foto:Jacques Brinon/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03286207 A model displays a creation by Louis Vuitton fashion house by designer Marc Jacobs during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 mensw

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by The Reality Lab for Issey Miyake Men fashion house, as part of the Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Thursday, June 28, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03289172 A model presents a creation by Kenzo during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collections at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 30 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 01 July. EPA/STEP

© Bild: dapd

dapdA model wears a creation by Belgian fashion designer Kris Van Assche for Dior as part of the Mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 30, 2012. (Foto:Francois Mori/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03284767 A model presents a creation by Christian Lacroix during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collections at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 1st Ju

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03289382 A model presents a creation by Maison Martin Margiela during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 30 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 01

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03288688 A model presents a creation for Givenchy during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 29 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 1st July. EPA/

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03286514 A model displays a creation by Yohji Yamamoto during the Spring/Summer 2012/2013 Men collection at the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 June 2012. The presentation of the Spring-Summer 2013 menswear collections runs until 1st July.

| Stand: 07/02/2012, 07:02