Sehr verspielt: Die Männermode für den Sommer 2013
Auf der Mailänder Männermodewoche feierte Jil Sander ihr Comeback und die Männer zeigten nicht nur Beine, sondern auch Sinn für Humor und Farbe.
EPAepa03279441 Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Roccobarocco during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdModels wear creations of Bottega Veneta from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection as part of the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, June 24, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03279203 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Bottega Veneta during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03279392 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Salvatore Ferragamo during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03279441 Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Roccobarocco during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03279470 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Calvin Klein during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
www.fashionpps.comVivienne WestwoodMODEL, MEN MILAN SPRING SUMMER 2013 COLLECTION , DEFILE , PRET A PORTER, CATWALK, FASHION SHOW, RUNWAY, MODESCHAU LAUFSTEG FRUEHLING FR?úHLING SOMMER, ITALY ITALIEN MILANOMILMSS13
EPAepa03279505 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATT
EPAepa03279504 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATT
EPAepa03281148 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Z Zegna during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 25 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278136 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Ermenegildo Zegna during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03279776 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Prada during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 24 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03279803 An undated handout picture provided by the Cavalli Press Office on 24 June 2012 shows a model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Cavalli during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy. The Milano Moda Uomo
dapdA model wears a creation of Giorgio Armani, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, June 26, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03280835 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 25 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdA model wears a creation of Gucci, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 25, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdModels wear creations of Emporio Armani, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 25, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdModels wear creations of Giorgio Armani, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, June 26, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Missoni, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 25, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Missoni, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Monday, June 25, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03280938 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Etro during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 25 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03278839 Models presenting creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdA model wears a creation by Versace from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03278583 A handout picture provided by Italian fashion house Versace shows a model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs f
dapdModels wear creations of Versace from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03278585 A handout picture provided by Italian fashion house Versace shows a model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs f
EPAepa03278833 A model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278584 A handout picture provided by Italian fashion house Versace shows a model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs f
EPAepa03278825 A model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278835 A model presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Versace during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdItalian fashion designer Donatella Versace waves as she receives applause from the audience, on the runway, after presenting Versace from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June
EPAepa03278845 A handout photograph made available by Burberry Prorsum shows models presenting creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Burberry Prorsum during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo run
dapdA model wears a creation of Burberry Prorsum, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Burberry Prorsum, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Burberry Prorsum, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdBritish fashion designer Christopher Bailey receives applause from the audience on the runway after presenting Burberry Prorsum, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23,
EPAepa03278348 Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03278333 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03278334 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The Milano Moda Uomo runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
EPAepa03278350 Italian designers Domenico Dolce (2-L) and Stefano Gabbana (L) appear on the catwalk after the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection for their label Dolce and Gabbana during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June
EPAepa03278099 German designer Jil Sander thanks the audience after the presentation of her Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278097 Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278089 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278093 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdA model wears a creation of Jil Sander, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Jil Sander, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03278091 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278092 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
dapdA model wears a creation of Jil Sander, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dapdA model wears a creation of Jil Sander, from the mens Spring-Summer 2013 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 23, 2012. (Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03278094 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
EPAepa03278088 A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2013 Mens collection of Jil Sander during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 23 June 2012. The fashion week runs from 23 to 26 June 2012. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI