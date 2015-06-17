kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Bereits am Eröffnungstag galt: Je auffälliger, desto besser. Diese Dame kam mit rosa Zylinder und Eichhörnchen am Kopf.

© REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal Ascot
06/17/2015

Start der schrägen Hut-Parade in Ascot

Tiere und Blüten in allen Farben und Formen dominieren heuer Ascot. Der Pferdesport ist nur ein Randphänomen.

© Bild: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal Ascot

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: Deleted - 1827251

Gail Hayden-Stapf poses for photographers as she a…

© Bild: Deleted - 1827252

Jackie St Clair poses for photographers as she arr…

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal Ascot

© Bild: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Royal Ascot

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: Deleted - 1827266

Three women pose for photographers on the first da…

© Bild: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Royal Ascot

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she arrives in

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

| Stand: 06/17/2015, 11:39