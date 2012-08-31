Schößchen-Revival
Peplum: Ein einfaches Modedetail sorgt für vollendete Weiblichkeit und kaschiert auch noch. Ein Mehr an Bauch oder Hüfte ist bei diesem Herbsttrend sogar von Vorteil.
sdf
EPAepa02830965 US actress Emma Stone arrives at the Friends with Benefits premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York, New York, USA 18 July 2011. The movie, opens on 22 July in the United States EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
REUTERSMusic recording artist Gwen Stefani poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSActress Naomi Watts arrives at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdU.S actress Kate Bosworth arrives for the Burberry Prorsum fashion show at a central London venue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. (Foto:Jonathan Short/AP/dapd)
APKate Walsh arrives at the Children Mending Hearts Peace Please Gala on Friday April 16, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)
dapdCharlize Theron arrives at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday, June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Mango
Vila
Forever21
Topshop
Vero Moda Very
Madeleine
Veromoda
Forever21
H&M
Mango