kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)

© Reuters/DARREN STAPLES

Pferderennen
06/20/2013

Royale Hutbeschau in Ascot

Beim traditionellen Pferderennen Royal Ascot sind derzeit wieder die verrücktesten Hutkreationen zu sehen.

© Bild: Reuters/DARREN STAPLES

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day

© Bild: Deleted - 770604

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds w…

© Bild: APA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: APA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: Deleted - 770622

Princesses Beatrice, right, looks at the crowd wit…

© Bild: Deleted - 770631

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

© Bild: Reuters/DARREN STAPLES

Women pose for photograph on the second day of the

© Bild: Deleted - 770646

Belinda Strudwick poses for the media on the first…

© Bild: Deleted - 770652

Marinilia Smirnova poses for the media wearing a p…

© Bild: Deleted - 770658

Ashleigh Johns wears an ornate feather based hat o…

© Bild: Reuters/TOBY MELVILLE

Racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second

© Bild: APA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: Deleted - 770682

Natalia Kapchuck poses for the media wearing an or…

© Bild: APA/TAL COHEN

BRITAIN ROYAL ASCOT

© Bild: Deleted - 770694

Larisa Katz poses for the media with a hat made fr…

| Stand: 06/20/2013, 13:58