Nach der Hochzeit mit Prinz William wurde aus Kate schnell eine Stilikone. Bewusst wählt sie nicht nur passende Outfits und britische Designer, sondern zeigt auch: Man kann ein Kleidungsstück öfter anziehen. Damit jeder die Kleider der Herzogin tragen kann, brachte Web-Designerin Helen Barclay jetzt die App "Kate`s Style List" als Nachshop-Hilfe auf den Markt.

© REUTERS

freizeit Mode & Beauty
09/03/2012

Royal Kate mit App: Der Look einer Herzogin

Die begehrten Kleider der Herzogin von Cambridge sind meist in nur wenigen Minuten vergriffen. Jetzt soll eine neue App beim Nachshoppen behilflich sein.

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBritains Prince Willam (L), his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) and Prince Harry (R) laugh as they stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations du

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: Scharfetter

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03300399 Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (R) and her sister Pippa Middleton arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the mens singles final between Andy Murray and Roger Federer during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tenni

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: photopress.at

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdKate, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Royal Academy of Arts in London for the UK creative industries reception hosted by the British Government supported by the Founders Forum, Monday, July 30, 2012. (Foto:Geoff Pugh/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: dapd

dapdSophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, center, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, chat as they watch their husbands pass by wearing lavish blue velvet robes and black velvet hats with white plumes, during the procession of T

© Bild: Hersteller

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03252654 (FILE) A file picture dated 03 June 2012 shows Prince William Duke of Cambridge (R) and his wife Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (L) preparing to board the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London,

© Bild: Hersteller

| Stand: 09/03/2012, 14:02