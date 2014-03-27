kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Immer wieder ist Rihanna Gast bei Fashion Shows, zeigt sich in den edelsten Designer-Kreationen und ist eine der besten Freundinnen von Supermodel Cara Delevingne. Jetzt wird die 26-Jährige offiziell zur Stilikone ernannt.

CFDA Awards
03/27/2014

Rihanna wird offiziell zur Mode-Ikone ernannt

Die Sängerin wird im Juni mit dem CFDA-Award "Fashion Icon 2014" ausgezeichnet. Wer den Preis bereits mit nach Hause nahm und wer sonst noch Chancen auf eine Trophäe hat.

Singer Rihanna arrives at Miu Miu's ready to wear …

Singer Rihanna poses before the German designer Ka

Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at Miu Miu's r…

Singer Rihanna poses before the Jean Paul Gaultier

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna poses for photographers before Dior…

Johnny Depp

Lady Gaga arrives at the MusiCares 2014 Person of …

Iman

British super model Kate Moss poses during the ope…

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Designer Alexander Wang acknowledges his guests af

Model Lily Kwong and designer Joseph Altuzarra att

FRANCE PARIS FASHION WEEK

Marcus Wainwright, David Neville

Dao-Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne

Tom Ford

Belgian designer Raf Simons appears at the end of

