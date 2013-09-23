kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Züchtig und äußerst glamourös gingen die 65. Primetime Emmy Awards Sonntagabend in Los Angeles über die Bühne. Allen voran sorgte "Homeland"-Star Claire Danes in einer cremefarbenen, glitzernden Armani-Robe für Aufsehen.

© Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Red Carpet
09/23/2013

Emmys: In Hollywood ist der Glamour zurück

Pastellfarben gaben bei der Preisverleihung den Ton an.

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Danes arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in

© Bild: Deleted - 1587603

Claire Danes

© Bild: Deleted - 1587612

Claire Danes

© Bild: Deleted - 1587618

January Jones

© Bild: Deleted - 1587624

Kerry Washington

© Bild: Deleted - 1587639

Cobie Smulders

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Anna Gunn poses as she arrives at the 65th

© Bild: Deleted - 1587648

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

© Bild: Deleted - 1587654

Rose Byrne

© Bild: Deleted - 1587663

Laura Dern

© Bild: Deleted - 1587669

Zooey Deschanel

© Bild: Deleted - 1587675

Emily Deschanel

© Bild: Deleted - 1587687

Julianne Hough

© Bild: Deleted - 1587693

Kate Mara

© Bild: Deleted - 1587699

Julianna Margulies

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 65th Primetime

© Bild: Deleted - 1587708

Sofia Vergara

© Bild: Deleted - 1587717

Michelle Dockery

© Bild: Deleted - 1587723

Heidi Klum

© Bild: Deleted - 1587729

John Hamm, Jennifer Westfeldt

© Bild: Deleted - 1587735

Alyson Hannigan

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Underwood arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Award

© Bild: Deleted - 1587747

Mayim Bialik

© Bild: Deleted - 1587753

Lena Dunham

© Bild: Deleted - 1587762

Allison Williams

© Bild: Deleted - 1587765

Christina Hendricks

© Bild: Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI

Robin Wright from the Netflix series "House of Car

© Bild: Deleted - 495783

Al Pacino, Lucila Sola

© Bild: Deleted - 1587786

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso

© Bild: APA/PAUL BUCK

USA EMMY AWARDS 2013

© Bild: Deleted - 1587801

Michael Douglas

| Stand: 09/23/2013, 08:33