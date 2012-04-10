kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
04/10/2012

Raf Simons ist neuer Chefdesigner von Dior

Das französische Modehaus hat sich den ehemaligen Kreativdirektor von Jil Sander geangelt. Zuvor hatte Modeschöpfer Marc Jacobs John Gallianos Nachfolge abgelehnt.

