Raf Simons ist neuer Chefdesigner von Dior
Das französische Modehaus hat sich den ehemaligen Kreativdirektor von Jil Sander geangelt. Zuvor hatte Modeschöpfer Marc Jacobs John Gallianos Nachfolge abgelehnt.
REUTERSBelgian designer Raf Simons acknowledges audience applauses at the end of the Jil Sander 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during Milan Fashion Week in this February 25, 2012 file photo. Simons is taking over as artistic director at Christian Dior
EPAepa03177093 (FILE) A file photograph showing former Jil Sander fashion designer, Raf Simons, in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2010. French fashion house Dior has appointed Belgiums Raf Simons to succeed disgraced designer John Galliano as its creative di
REUTERSBelgian designer Raf Simons acknowledges the applause at the end of Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2011 womens collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdBelgian designer Raf Simons is applauded at the end of the Jil Sander Spring-Summer 2011 fashion collection, during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. (Foto:Giuseppe Aresu/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBelgian designer Raf Simons acknowledges the applauses at the end of the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2012 womens collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
dapdA model wears a creation part of the Jil Sander womens Spring-Summer 2012 fashion collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2011. (Foto:Antonio Calanni/AP/dapd)
dapdFILE - In this Feb. 28, 2011 file photo, fashion designer John Galliano arrives at a police station in Paris. A Paris court on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011 convicted former Christian Dior designer John Galliano for making anti-Semitic insults and gave him
REUTERSBelgian designer Raf Simons acknowledges the applause at the end of the Jil Sander 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
13212650140413.jpg
13212629180114.jpg
1314083258036.jpg
13140832670847.jpg
13140832620775.jpg
13173897600922.jpg
13173897650873.jpg
13212653850791.jpg
13212653800992.jpg
13084957960579.jpg
13084958200826.jpg
130849584407.jpg
13084958250386.jpg
13084958480557.jpg
13154844350967.jpg
13154844300897.jpg
13084957450536.jpg
13131396050160.jpg
13089284240840.jpg
13084957910990.jpg
13084968750316.jpg
1313139622018.jpg
kate moss Vogue
Kate Moss Hochzeit
13131396310286.jpg
13084957500307.jpg
13084975820869.jpg
13084975870851.jpg
13084958160196.jpg
13090826220789.jpg
Galliano letzte kollektion
13084957540788.jpg
13084958570887.jpg
13084957380420.jpg
13084958620575.jpg
13084957630793.jpg
1308495830030.jpg
13084957680472.jpg