Prächtige Sommernachts-Roben
Schulterfreiheit. In diesem Sommer ist das Corsage- und One-Shoulder-Dress en vogue, beliebte Seriendarstellerinnen posieren gekonnt im neuen Top-Trend.
sdf
REUTERSActress Ellen Pompeo from "Greys Anatomy arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)
Donna Karan
Amicis
Lanvin
Stiefelkönig Boutique
EPAepa02357900 US actor Teri Hatcher arrives for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art benefit gala in Los Angeles, California, USA 25 September 2010. The Unmasking gala will introduce LACMAs new Lynda and Stewart Resnick Exhibition Pavillion. The pavillio
Mytheresa
Salamander
Esprit
Buffalo
EPAepa02171348 US actress Sarah Jessica Parker attends the premiere of Sex and the City 2 at Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA, 24 May 2010. The film is a sequel to the 2008 film Sex and the City, based on the HBO TV series of the same name. EPA/JASON
Peek&Cloppenburg
Swarovski
Steffl_6th Floor
Actress Kim Cattrall, star of the comedy television series "Sex and the City" and nominee for best ensemble in a comedy series, arrives at the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy N
Pucci_Mytheresa
Swarovski
Swarovski
Humanic
Steffl
REUTERSActress Eva Longoria arrives for the state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for the President of Mexico Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita Zavala at the White House in Washington May 19, 2010. REUTERS/
BRFashion
Accessorize
Aldo
Salamander
dapdActress Kate Walsh poses at the 2011 UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011. The black-tie gala honored Irena, Nick and Mike Medavoy, and Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan for their efforts in improving childrens lives worldwide.
Steffl_Marchesa Notte
YSL
Dorotheum Juwelier
Frühjahrskollektion Popp & Kretschmer 2012