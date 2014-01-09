kurier.at Plus ImmobilienJob-Angebote
Die erste Preisverleihung des Jahres, die 40. People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, gingen erstaunlich züchtig und ausgesprochen elegant über die Bühne.
Im Bild: Die Serien-Stars Kat Dennings und Beth Behrs.

People's Choice Awards
01/09/2014

Züchtig und elegant am Red Carpet

Bei den amerikanischen Publikumspreisen gab es keine transparenten Stoffe und nur wenig tiefe Dekolletés zu sehen.

Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs

Show host Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's

Show host Kat Dennings arrives at the 2014 People'

Heidi Klum

Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's

Jennifer Hudson

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Nina Dobrev

Emily Deschanel

Sandra Bullock

Queen Latifah

Allison Williams

Actress Olga Fonda arrives at the 2014 People's Ch

Melissa Rauch

Britney Spears

( kurier.at ) | Stand: 01/09/2014, 13:50