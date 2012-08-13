kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Penélope Cruz & Co.: Die neuen Werbestars

Während Bar Refaeli für Escada wirbt, wird Penélope Cruz 2013 das Gesicht von Campari und mit Brad Pitt wird bald der erste Mann für "Chanel Nr. 5" vor der Kamera stehen.

Penelope Cruz für Campari 2013

dapdThis image released by Starpix shows actress Penelope Cruz at the New York screening of Baldwins film, "To Rome With Love," sponsored by The Cinema Society with The Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. The Sony Pictures Classics film, written

EPAepa03272749 US actress Kristen Stewart arrrives for the premiere of Snow White and the Huntsman in Sydney, Australia, 19 June 2012. The movie will be released in Australian theatres on 21st June. EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

dapdFILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, actor Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the play "8" in Los Angeles. Chanel announced Wednesday, May 9, that Pitt will star in an upcoming ad campaign for its signature womens scent. Previously t

